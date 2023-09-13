SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A child is being taken to the hospital after reportedly being hit by a vehicle in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Division, dispatchers received a call to respond to the 300 block of N. Clairmont Ave. in Springfield.

Police tell 2 NEWS a 5-year-old girl was reportedly in a driveway when someone allegedly hit her.

The child is being taken to Springfield Regional Medical Center. Springfield PD says the girl will be taken by a medical helicopter to another hospital.