ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are on the hunt for a suspected vehicle after a child was reportedly injured.

According to the Englewood Police Department, a 3-year-old child walked out of their home in the 500 block of S Main Street (SR-48) on Nov. 29 at 7:25 p.m.

Upon walking out, the child was allegedly sideswiped by a vehicle, Englewood police said. After being sideswiped, the child suffered a skull fracture, but is “doing ok.”

The department is currently looking for the suspected vehicle, described as a dark sandy-colored SUV. Police did not say the exact make or model of the suspected vehicle.

If you can provide any information, you are asked to contact Englewood police at 937-836-2678.