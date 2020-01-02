Child porn found on SD card in Vandalia hotel

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Child pornography was found on an SD card at the Hawthorne Suites in Vandalia, according to a police report.

According to a police report, the child pornography was shown on a television in a room at the hotel on Christmas Eve. The head housekeeper then went to the room and located an SD card in the television. The SD card contained several images of “unclothes minors, adult males molesting minors, and minors in various sexual positions.”

The SD card was booked into evidence and guests who previously stayed in that room are being contacted by police.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.