Child nearly drowns in pool in Centerville

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A four-year-old child nearly drowned in a pool in Centerville Friday, according to regional dispatch.
The near drowning happened at a residence on Fallen Oak Trace at around 4 pm.
Regional dispatch says that the child is out of the pool and breathing while medics are on scene.
