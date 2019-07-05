Child nearly drowns in pool in Centerville

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
pool_188387

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A four-year-old child nearly drowned in a pool in Centerville Friday, according to regional dispatch.

The near drowning happened at a residence on Fallen Oak Trace at around 4 pm.

Regional dispatch says that the child is out of the pool and breathing while medics are on scene.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS