Child killed in Miami Co. crash identified

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Office identified the 11-year-old killed in a crash Monday.

According to Sheriff Dave Duchak, 11-year-old Grant Gillespie was killed when the car he was in was involved in a crash with a commercial dump truck. Two other people in the car were injured and were flown to the hospital by a medical helicopter.

The crash remains under investigation.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending against the driver.

Miami East High School said on its Twitter feed it will open the stadium at 6 pm Tuesday as a community. Counselors and pastors will be available, according to the post.

