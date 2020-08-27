Child inside stolen car found safe by police

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a car was stolen with a child inside on Thursday afternoon.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that shortly before 4:30 p.m., a 2012 purple Kia Optima with an 18-month-old inside was stolen from an unknown location.
The car was later seen on I-75 southbound near Stanley Avenue. Around 5 p.m., police found the child in the 3800 block of Adair Avenue in Harrison Township. The child is not believed to be injured.
Officials could not immediately say if a suspect was taken into custody.
