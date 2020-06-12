Child injured in golf cart accident in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities say a 4-year-old child was injured in a golf cart accident in Darke County Thursday evening.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office confirms that CareFlight was called to the scene in the 4100 block of Childrens Home-Bradford Road.

They could not immediately say how badly the child was injured.

This is the second golf cart accident in the Miami Valley on Thursday involving a small child. Late Thursday morning, a 2-year-old died after a dog ran in front of a golf cart the child was riding in, causing him to fall to the ground.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.