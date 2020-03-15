Breaking News
Child injured in drive-by shooting in Dayton

DAYTON (WDTN)- A child was injured in a drive-by shooting in Dayton Sunday morning.

According to Dayton Police, a group of kids was walking in the area of Karwin Drive and Otterbein Avenue when one of them was shot. The kids on scene say the bullet came from a shot fired out the window of a van or SUV.

Police say the kids went to a house on Otterbein Avenue to call police, after the shooting.

The 11-year-old child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Police say they are still looking for a suspect.

