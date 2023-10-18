PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A child was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a school bus in Perry Township Wednesday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a bus and an SUV collided on North Clayton Road around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Students were reportedly on the bus at the time of the crash and one student reportedly complained of back pain. That child was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital by New Lebanon medics.

This incident remains under investigation by the Traffic Service Division of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.