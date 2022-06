DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child is hospitalized after being shot in Dayton Wednesday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said they got a report of a child shot in the 700 block of Goodlow Avenue. The child was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The child’s age and condition is not known at this time. It’s not clear what led up to the shooting or if there are any suspects.

