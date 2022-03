DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car Wednesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said a child was hit in the 2800 block of Revels Avenue at 4:17 p.m. The child was taken to Children’s Medical Center. Their condition is not known at this time.

The age and gender of the child has not been made known at this time. It’s not clear if police are looking for a suspect vehicle.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.