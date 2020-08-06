Child hit by vehicle in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child was hit by a vehicle in Dayton Wednesday night.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened just after 8 p.m. in the area of Russell Avenue and Springmont Avenue.
Authorities could not immediately say if the child suffered serious injury.
2 NEWS is working to learn more and will provide updates to this developing story as they become available.
