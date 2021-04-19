Child killed by pickup truck in Harrison Twp.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A child has died after being struck by a pickup truck in Harrison Township Monday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Keenan Avenue and Webster Street. Montgomery County Sheriff’s office told 2 News the child was four years old. According to Regional Dispatch, the pickup involved in the crash did remain on the scene until authorities arrived.

This incident is still under investigation, we will update you as we learn more.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.