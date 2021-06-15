Child hit by car on Rugby Road in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A child was hit by a car on Rugby Avenue in Dayton Tuesday evening.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the incident happened around 6:47 p.m. The 10- to 11-year-old was sitting up and awake when first responders arrived, but was also bleeding from the head.

A black Dodge Charger was reported as the car that struck the child. Their condition and injuries have not been released at this time.