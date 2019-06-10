Child hit by car on Dayton street

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A child was hit by a car in Dayton late Sunday.

Authorities say it happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday on Wyoming Street, just east of Wayne Avenue.

According to authorities, the driver of the car that hit the child called 911.

Authorities have not released the child’s condition.

