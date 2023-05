DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A child was hit by a car in Darke County on Monday, according to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on North Main Street near New Madison-Coletown Road in New Madison, authorities say.

The child was flown to Miami Valley Hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

