Child found unresponsive in Darke County swimming pool

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a child was found unresponsive in a Darke County swimming pool.

On July 12 around 11:20 am, Darke County deputies along with Gettysburg Fire and Rescue and CareFlight were sent to 7425 Gettysburg-Webster Road for reports of a 2-year-old found unresponsive in a swimming pool.

Initial investigation revealed that the 2-year-old boy was found in a private swimming pool at an address on Children’s Home Bradford Road unresponsive by a family member.

The child was rushed to a neighbor’s house on Gettysburg-Webster Road, where CPR was performed.

He was flown to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight and is listed in critical condition.

It is unclear at this time how long the boy was unresponsive in the pool.

The incident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

