DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child that was in a stolen vehicle has been found and is safe, the Dayton Police Department said.

At approximately 11:06 pm on Monday, November 15, Police responded to a call of an auto theft on Watervliet Ave.

According to the incident report, the caller was a Doordasher who had run inside to grab an order. When she looked outside, her car had disappeared with her child in the back seat.

The car, a red Hyundai Kona, has not been recovered at this time.