Child dies after crash that hospitalized 10 people Sunday

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A child has died after a crash on I-675 in Sugarcreek Township that sent 10 people to the hospital.

The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Thursday the juvenile was a passenger in a minivan involved in the crash. The babe died Wednesday at Dayton Children’s Hospital. OSP could not confirm the age of the child.

Five children under the age of 10 were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. Three adults were taken to Miami Valley Hospital, since then two have been released. Two other adults were taken to Miami Valley South, both have been released.

OSHP said that the condition of those involved ranges from stable to critical. One of the cars also had dogs inside, but the dogs were not hurt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.