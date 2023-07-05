Video features coverage of a separate story about a teen bicyclist killed in Greene County.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A child has died after being hit by a vehicle in Champaign County on Wednesday evening.

The crash occurred just after 6 p.m. on Mill Street in North Lewisburg.

A preliminary investigation shows that a Honda Pilot, driven by a 31-year-old North Lewisburg woman, pulled into a residence, and her passengers exited the vehicle, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

As the driver backed up from the residence, she struck a 2-year-old child who had also been a passenger, the release states.

The child was transported by CareFlight to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus and succumbed to fatal injuries as a result of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.