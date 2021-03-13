Child care workers already see benefit of vaccine one week after eligibility begins

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – After weeks of fighting to get the vaccine alongside teachers, child care providers now fall under Ohio’s 1C group. Staff here at Wenzler Preschool and Learning Center say they’ve already noticed the difference the vaccine can make.

“Prior to the vaccine, there was this overlay of anxiety,” Wenzler Preschool and Learning Center co-owner Benita Wenzler said.

As soon as child care workers were eligible to get the vaccine, staff at the center started rolling up their sleeves.

“It’s ease, it’s comfortable,” Wenzler said. “It’s like now they have something that they just feel better because they have a shot, they feel protected.”

Wenzler said since they got their vaccines last week, business has already gone up.

“Our phone is ringing off the hook and Monday we started five new students, and this coming Monday, we’re starting three new students,” Wenzler said.

The vaccine is currently open to those age 50 and up, specific medical conditions and occupations like law enforcement, child care and funeral services.

During a tour of a Darke County vaccine clinic Saturday, Gov. Mike DeWine said the vaccine is critical in returning to normal.

“It really depends on how fast people will take the vaccine, how willing people are to get vaccinated because we have to hit that herd immunity,” DeWine said.

However, Wenzler said the vaccine is only one step for child care providers. She said as long as parents continue to work from home, enrollment will stay down.

“It’s just a whole new world, and I don’t ever see our business actually going back to the way that it was,” Wenzler said.

There are approximately 40,400 child care workers in Ohio.