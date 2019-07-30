Child care worker in Troy arrested on sex charge

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A worker at a child care center in Troy was arrested, charged, and arraigned on a sex crime, according to court documents.

Andrew Cain, 35, has been charged with one count of gross sexual imposition after a complaint was made involving some sort of act with a juvenile at JJJ Childcare in Troy.

Cain was arraigned on the charge Tuesday morning.

2 NEWS is working to learn more on the incident and will have additional details as they become available.

