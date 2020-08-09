Child care providers back to full capacity

Ohio (WDTN) — Gov. Mike DeWine announced Aug. 4 that child car providers can return to normal class sizes starting Sunday, Aug. 9.

The facilities will have a choice to get a subsidy and maintain their current lower ratios or return to their normal, statutory ratio.

Providers will still have to comply with stringent health and safety requirements including face coverings for all staff, symptom and temperature checks, hand washing, and frequent cleaning, among other requirements.

Additionally, providers must report any COVID-19 cases to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and their local health department.

