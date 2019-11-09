911 call: Child and woman walk into hospital after being shot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A child and woman were shot in Dayton early Saturday morning, according to regional dispatch.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3:30 am in the 1500 block of Fotip Ln. in Dayton. The child and woman went to Grandview Medical Center for treatment, according to authorities and a 911 call from inside the hospital, although it is unclear how they were transported as they were not transported by a medic.

There is no word on the extent of the injuries to the child or woman. 2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.