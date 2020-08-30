Child airlifted to Dayton Children’s after Darke County crash

BROWN TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A child was rushed to Dayton Children’s Hospital by CareFlight after a car accident on State Route 49 and Beamsville Union City Road.

Darke County Sheriff’s deputies, along with other local agencies, responded to calls of a two vehicle accident with injuries Saturday, Aug. 29, after 8:40 p.m.

Deputies performed an initial investigation and found that a sedan traveling north on SR 49 and a pickup truck traveling east on Beamsville Union City Road collided when the truck failed to yield right of way.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Wayne Healthcare with non-life threatening injuries. The sedan had a juvenile passenger who was brought to Dayton Children’s and is listed in stable condition.

This accident remains under investigation. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is available.