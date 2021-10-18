DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – CARE House and the Ohio Network of Children’s Advocacy Centers hosted state legislators and local law enforcement members to raise funds and awareness on Monday, October 18, 2021

CARE House, at 410 Valley St in Dayton, is an advocacy center for child victims of abuse and neglect.

The organization’s purpose is to support children and their non-offending family members, hold offenders accountable, and educate the community.

ONCAC said CARE House has gathered medical, emotional, legal, investigative and victim advocacy services into one child-friendly location, ensuring that children are not further victimized by the systems intended to protect them.

Organizations like CARE House have remained open during the pandemic as a first-responder resource, ONCAC said. But Children’s Advocacy Centers like this one are at risk of being lost.

ONCAC is asking people to help keep the shelters open by raising awareness and donating funds.

Please visit www.ONCAC.org for more information.