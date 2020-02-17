Live Now
Chihuahua allegedly thrown from moving vehicle in Miami County

Local News

Chihuahua thrown from car

(Photo: Mike Ullery/Troy Daily News)

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Miami County deputies are asking for the public’s help to track down suspects who allegedly threw a small Chihuahua from the passenger’s side window of a moving pickup truck.

Our partners at the Troy Daily News report that it happened on SR-41 near SR-202 around 10:24 a.m. on Monday.

The vehicle involved is described as an older gray Dodge Dakota or Chevrolet S-10 with a camper top.

Two witnesses at the scene stopped and picked up the dog. They took it to their home and called police.

The dog was taken to Troy Animal Hospital for treatment. Doctors say the pup suffered head trauma, possible spinal disc injuries, and abrasions.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crime or may have information about the vehicle or persons involved in asked to call the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

