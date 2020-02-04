Chief: Gun violence remains critical issue in Dayton community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Six months after the mass shooting in the Oregon District, the University of Dayton hosted panel discussions to address gun violence issues.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl hopes the community, that has been so heavily impacted by gun violence in the past year, can break the pattern of inaction.

As the city united to honor the nine lives lost, community leaders want new ideas to end the culture of violence in the streets.

Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl says the conversation about gun reform at the local, state, and federal levels is too often stuck between two polarities, with little room for compromise.

He says gun violence in the United States has been an epidemic for decades, even though homicides are down in Dayton.

“While improvements have been made, and we need to acknowledge that, far too much violence exists, and we need to change that,” he said.

The police chief says he understands the passion on both sides of the gun reform debate.

“There are reasonable things that can be done to make it a safer environment for everyone,” he said, but adds that change is owed to the nine victims and their families. “We understand, somewhat, their pain. We feel it, too. We want to make the changes that are required to protect our public in our community moving forward. And in some fashion honor that sacrifice.”

He says public safety is a civic duty, saying citizens are required to do their part.

“The foundational principles of modern policing is that the public is the police and the police is the public. Police officers just play a very unique role in fulfilling responsibilities that are a requirement of all members of the community,” he said.