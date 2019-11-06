Chief Biehl praises injured detective’s 30 year career

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Tuesday afternoon, Dayton Police Chief Richard Biehl praised Detective DelRio’s 30 year career with the police department.

“Through his own sacrifice and peril, Jorge exemplifies the Dayton Police Department’s motto. Honor through service – and service with honor,” he said.

Chief Biehl says shortly before 7 pm Monday, Detective Jorge DelRio and other DEA agents and task force officers arrived at a home in the 1400 block of Ruskin Road to serve a drug-related search warrant. Biehl says a marked Dayton police cruiser with emergency lights on parked in front of the home – and a spotlight faced the building.

“Detectives were wearing body armor and clothing clearly identifying them as law enforcement. Agents began to knock on the door of the residence repeatedly announcing, ‘DEA search warrant.'”

Chief Biehl says when there was no answer, the investigators went inside.

As Detective DelRio was walking down to the basement, a suspect shot him twice in the face.

Officers on the scene called for a medic, but decided to drive him to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

Chief Biehl says DelRio is a husband, father and grandfather, and his large family rushed to be by his side.

“They were all in the hospital last night way late, even small children, just very, very late. Clearly, they wanted to be with him, loved him so much, wanted to be there to support him, rooting for him, pulling for him, praying for him.”

Chief Biehl says he received calls and text messages from agencies across Ohio and beyond to offer their thoughts and prayers.

