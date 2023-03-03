DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Fraze has announced the next lineup of events coming to the outdoor entertainment venue in Kettering.

In the fourth round and newest lineup of events, Fraze Pavilion has added four new events ranging from food to music to getting your little one fit in a bicycle helmet.

Kettering Block Party 2023

On Wednesday, May 31, the free Kettering Block Party 2023 will take place at both Fraze Pavilion and Lincoln Park from 6 to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.

Numerous departments will have exhibits and displays that are scheduled to be a part of the party. The departments of Kettering’s Economic Development, Engineering, Fire, Parks, Planning, Police, Recreation, Streets are said to be in attendance. Booths will be set up at the event from the Kettering Moraine and Oakwood Chamber of Commerce, plus Kettering City Schools and Partners for Healthy Youth.

If you are looking for a bite to eat while you’re there, the city of Kettering Volunteer Department will be handing out free hot dogs and chips for attendees.

Officials with the city of Kettering will have a bicycle helmet fitting event, while supplies last. Children from the ages of 5-years-old to 16-years-old will be able to take part in getting a receiving a new bike helmet that will fit the child.

The Kettering Civic Band will be performing starting at 7 p.m.

I Love the 90s Tour

At 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, multiple artists will take the stage for the “I Love the 90s Tour”. Artists are said to include Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Treach of Naughty by Nature, Kid N Play, All-4-One, 2 Live Crew, DJ Kool and Color Me Badd.

Fraze says some of the songs the singer’s have performed include “Every Morning”, “I Adore Mi Amor”, “Let Me Clear My Throat” and more.

Tickets start at $45 and increase to $75.50. If you would like to purchase tickets to attend, they go on sale starting March 11 at 10 a.m.

Breakfast with The Beatles

On Sunday, June 18 from 9 to 11 a.m., 104.7 F.M. WTUE is holding a special event on Father’s Day. The radio station will hold a live broadcast around the fountains in Lincoln Park Civic Commons.

Attendees at the event will be able to participate in Beatles-themed activities. An á la carte continental breakfast will be available too.

The event is free and open to the public.

Kickin’ Chicken Wing Fest 2023

If you like chicken, music and festivals in general, this event may be the perfect thing you are looking for.

On Saturday, July 8 from 3 to 10 p.m., a festival all about chicken wings is returning to Fraze Pavilion.

Live music will begin at 3 p.m., followed by more music at 5:30 and 8 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public. Gates for the fest are said to open at 3 p.m.

The Fraze has previously announced several different events featuring EcoFEST, Peppa Pig and Nelly. It was later announced that the Nelly performance featuring Chase McDaniel has sold out.