SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One of the most popular fast-food chains in the country may be opening a location in Springfield soon.

The City of Springfield confirmed to 2 NEWS that it has received plans for a new Chick-Fil-A restaurant in the area. The city said it has also issued a building permit.

It’s not known exactly when the restaurant, known for its chicken sandwich, will be coming to Springfield.

Chick-Fil-A currently has locations in Kettering, Dayton, Centerville, Beavercreek and Huber Heights.