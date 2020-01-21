Chick-fil-A coming to Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Chick-fil-A is coming to Huber Heights pending approval from the city’s zoning committee and city council, the mayor announced.
Mayor Jeff Gore announced that Chick-fil-A submitted a proposal to build on Old Troy Pike that would require a zoning change. It will be at the site of the Osaka Japanese restaurant.
“We’ve got lots of great things happening in Huber Heights, we’ve got lots to be excited about,” Gore said.
An opening date has not been set.
