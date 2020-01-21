1  of  2
Breaking News
Coroner: Woman found in Kettering dumpster died from “multiple stab wounds” Man dies after falling into chemical tank at Dayton business
Live Now
Trump impeachment trial: Senate to debate rules, procedures ahead of opening statements

Chick-fil-A coming to Huber Heights

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
chick-fil-a_189735

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Chick-fil-A is coming to Huber Heights pending approval from the city’s zoning committee and city council, the mayor announced.

Mayor Jeff Gore announced that Chick-fil-A submitted a proposal to build on Old Troy Pike that would require a zoning change. It will be at the site of the Osaka Japanese restaurant.

“We’ve got lots of great things happening in Huber Heights, we’ve got lots to be excited about,” Gore said.

An opening date has not been set.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS