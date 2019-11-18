Chick-fil-A closes at Dayton International Airport

DAYTON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (WDTN) – A popular fast-food restaurant has closed its location at the Dayton International Airport after the lease expired.
Chick-fil-A closed as the airport’s master concessionaire works through contract changes as the lease expired. The airport says all options are being explored for the space.
Chick-fil A had been at the airport for the past six years.
