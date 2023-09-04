WAPAKONETA, Ohio (WDTN) — A Chicago murder suspect was hospitalized after a police pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Auglaize County on Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Findlay Post troopers located a vehicle believed to be driven by a Chicago murder suspect on I-75 in Hancock County around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Troopers reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle but failed, leading to a pursuit. The suspect vehicle traveled south on I-75 at a high rate of speed.

OSHP reported that troopers were able to successfully deploy stopsticks multiple times, but the vehicle continued driving.

The suspect vehicle eventually came to a stop in the median in Pusheta Township and caught fire. The driver reportedly got out of the vehicle with a handgun and began walking in the southbound lanes of the interstate. OSHP said that’s where the officer-involved shooting occurred.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. No officers were injured in the incident.