Cheryl Coker case featured in People magazine

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Missing Riverside woman Cheryl Coker is the subject of a new piece by People magazine.

The article includes interviews with her family and a timeline of Coker’s life leading up to her disappearance.

Coker went missing on October 2 in 2018 after dropping her daughter off at school. Riverside Police have named her husband, William, as a suspect but he has not been arrested or charged.

The article is featured in People’s January 13 issue.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.