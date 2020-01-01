Live Now
Cheryl Coker case featured in People magazine

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Missing Riverside woman Cheryl Coker is the subject of a new piece by People magazine.

The article includes interviews with her family and a timeline of Coker’s life leading up to her disappearance.

Coker went missing on October 2 in 2018 after dropping her daughter off at school. Riverside Police have named her husband, William, as a suspect but he has not been arrested or charged.

The article is featured in People’s January 13 issue.

