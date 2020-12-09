Chemical spill reported at Dole plant in Springfield, workers sent home

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A chemical spill was reported at the Dole Fresh Vegetables packaging plant in Springfield on Wednesday.
According to police, the spill was of anhydrous ammonia at the location on 600 Benjamin Drive.
No injuries were reported. Workers at the Dole plant have been sent home for the day.
Springfield Police was called to assist with traffic flow at around 11 a.m.
