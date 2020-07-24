Chemical reaction evacuates West Carrollton business

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NuVasive, Inc. in West Carrollton was evacuated July 24, 2020 after a chemical reaction. (WDTN Photo/Christ Smith)

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Emergency crews were called to a West Carrollton Friday after a chemical reaction set off an alarm.

West Carrollton Police told 2 NEWS crews were called to NuVasive, Inc. at 805 Liberty Lane after a fire alarm sounded around 10:20 a.m. Friday. When firefighters arrived they found a chemical reaction had occurred and evacuated the building.

A hazardous materials team was called to the plant and contained the incident. No illnesses or injuries were reported.

Officials did not release any details about the chemicals involved or what happened.

NuVasive, Inc. makes robotic medical devices. The company employs about 2,800 people worldwide.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS