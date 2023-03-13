DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A chemical bath caught fire after machinery malfunctioned at a Tipp City factory.

According to a release, the Tipp City Fire and Emergency Services (TCFES) responded to a chemical salt bath on fire in a factory on the 1400 block of Commerce Park Drive. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the building filled with smoke and fire pushing through a vent on the roof. Crews sent out a second alarm asking for assistance as they ensured everyone had evacuated the building.

“Personnel at the factory are to be commended for initiating an evacuation of all personnel,” the release said. “No injuries were reported at the time of the fire by anybody.”

Soon, the fire was contained to the machine and its vent piping. Crews extinguished the fire and began to perform salvage and overhaul and ventilate the building. Crews also made sure the fire had not spread to the roof decking.

Crews from Troy, West Milton FD, Union Township EMS, Elizabeth Township and Bethel all assisted at the scene, the release said.

Crews said the fire was unintentionally caused by an automatic control failure as part of the machine’s processing.