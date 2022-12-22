Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Moraine Police Department warns online Kroger customers to check their accounts after a string of allegedly fraudulent charges.

According to a release by the Moraine Police Department, multiple customers in Montgomery County reported fraudulent purchases on their accounts after using either Kroger’s online ordering and delivery service or placing a Kroger delivery through Instacart. The initial purchases were made in the past two weeks.

“Our investigation has since revealed some customers received their original grocery order, but were charged for hundreds of dollars of merchandise they did not order or receive,” The release explained. “At least one other customer reported being charged over $600 for merchandise and not a single item was delivered.”

More fraudulent charges were found at several stores across southern Montgomery County, many of which were never reported to the police. Officers ask that anyone who has used these systems check their bank or credit card statements for fraudulent charges.

At least two people have been identified as suspects responsible for the fraud, the Moraine Police Department said.