DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Thursday, a check was presented with proceeds earned in the 2023 Making Memories golf outing, which took place on Juneteenth.

During the golf outing, more than $33,000 was raised. The proceeds of the event went to the Miami Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association through a check.

Event organizers spent Thursday thanking and celebrating everyone who was able to make the proceeds possible.

“You know, you can win together, your team wins together, but they lose together too,” Cedric Howard with the Making Memories Golf Outing said. “So, you got to have that kind of mindset, you got to have those kind of teammates in place.”

Organizers of the event say it does take many months of teamwork to put on the Making Memories outing each year. The event seems to grow each year, which is what Howard says is worth it.