Chase of stolen car ends in crash on I-75 in Shelby County

After a vehicle chase, Anna Police Chief Darrin Goudy, right, front, holds up a clear plastic bag filled with various objects towards Botkins Police Chief Wayne Thomas Glass Jr., in front of a Ford F150 in the median of I-75 just north of the Russell Road overpass. Also present was the Shelby Sheriff’s Office, Sidney Police and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A chase that began in Allen County ended in a crash on I-75 near Sidney Friday.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a report of a stolen car around 8:15 Friday morning. The vehicle was reported stolen from a repair shop. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the shop owner was following the suspect until deputies arrived. An Allen County Sheriff’s deputy was able to find the vehicle heading south on I-75 near Harding Highway and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver rapidly accelerated, continuing south on I-75 at speeds up to 100 mph, failing to stop for deputies. The pursuit traveled south through Auglaize County and proceeded into Shelby County.

Officers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Botkins Police Department, Anna Police Department, Sidney Police Department, and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted. Once other agencies were present, Allen County Sheriff’s deputies discontinued the pursuit.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers used stop sticks to bring the chase to an end. The suspect lost control of the vehicle when he tried to avoid the stop sticks and hit a semi-truck before coming to rest at a guardrail.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was taken to the Allen County Jail and could face charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Failure to Comply. The driver, according to the Allen County Sheriff, also was served with an outstanding arrest warrant for Theft of a Motor Vehicle. This investigation is still ongoing.