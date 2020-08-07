Chase ends in arrest in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police say they identified a suspect in an ongoing bank robbery investigation on Thursday.

They located the individual driving in Trotwood shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officers with the Trotwood police department were called in to conduct a traffic stop but the driver took off, leading officers on a 10-minute chase through west Dayton.

Dayton Police then took over. The case ended near the old Fairport School when the driver reached a dead end. They tried to take off on foot but were apprehended by police.

No injuries were reported.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS