Chase ends in arrest in Dayton

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police say they identified a suspect in an ongoing bank robbery investigation on Thursday.

They located the individual driving in Trotwood shortly after 11:30 a.m. Officers with the Trotwood police department were called in to conduct a traffic stop but the driver took off, leading officers on a 10-minute chase through west Dayton.

Dayton Police then took over. The case ended near the old Fairport School when the driver reached a dead end. They tried to take off on foot but were apprehended by police.

No injuries were reported.