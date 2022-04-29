DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Get your paddles ready: a charity ping pong tournament is returning in Dayton.

Pong for a Purpose will be held at Hollywood Gaming from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 30.

The Recovery Alliance of Montgomery County (RAMCO) is bringing back the event for a second time after a hiatus. It was first held a few years before the COVID-19 pandemic.

All proceeds from the event go towards RAMCO’s efforts to help people recovering from addiction, along with their families.

An organizer for the event, Alan Walder with the Dayton Fellowship Club, said the casino was chosen to give people hope after the loss of a former worker. “One of the people at Hollywood Gaming had died from an overdose. So that’s why we are there trying to get the word out about recovery is possible.”

Although there are set tournaments with prizes, anyone is welcome to show up to donate and play for fun.

RAMCO hopes to raise between $5,000 and $10,000 this year.