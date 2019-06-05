Charges filed in Miami County puppy mill case

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (WDTN File photo)

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) - Charges have been filed in the case of a puppy mill at a home in Concord Township, Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak announced on Wednesday.

Larisa A. Solomon, 52, is charged with 12 counts of animal cruelty and two counts of child endangering.

The Sheriff's Office says the charges stem from unsanitary, unhealthy, and unlivable conditions at the home where Solomon and her two children resided.

On May 6, the Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the 3300 block of Peebles Road. As a result, over 125 dogs were seized from the home.

