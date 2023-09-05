DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Charges have been filed against a man after a two-vehicle crash turned into a shooting in Harrison Township on Sunday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street. Authorities responded to several 911 calls and found a 22-year-old dead.

The suspect, Douglas Sutton, allegedly shot the victim then took off. After a search across several communities, authorities took Sutton into custody at a Fairborn motel Sunday night.

The following charges were approved against Sutton:

Two counts of Murder

One count of Felonious Assault causing serious physical harm

One count of Felonious Assault with a deadly weapon

One count of Discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises (over a roadway)

The murder and felonious assault charges have 3-year firearm specifications attached, along with 5-year firearm specifications for shooting out of a motor vehicle, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting remains under investigation.