DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Charges have been filed against the owner of a historic building in downtown Troy.

The city filed misdemeanor charges against the owner of the Tavern building on West Main Street last Wednesday, according to our partners at Miami Valley Today.

The Tavern building was built in 1841 and was damaged by a tornado in 2020. In November, the city ordered the owner to repair the building, then granted an extension until March 10.

Repairs included replacing bricks and other work needed to reopen the sidewalk and parking in front of the building.

The City of Troy approved a plan to demolish the building in 2021, but a judge ruled that the city failed to follow the zoning code in approving the demolition, putting it on hold.

The Tavern building served as the Miami County Courthouse from 1841 to 1888 and an important stopping point for freed slaves after the Civil War.

City leaders say more charges against the owner could be considered.