DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Charges have been approved against the man seen on video interacting with a child in a hallway at a Dayton school in August.

On Tuesday, Sept. 26, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced that charges have been approved for Darrick Sorrells, 56.

Sorrells was a paraprofessional for Dayton Public Schools at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center, according to Heck, who was supposed to be taking care of a special-needs child. Heck said the child was being pulled in a wagon by Sorrells, when the child reportedly left the wagon and ran down the hallway.

“The defendant ran after the toddler, and once he caught up with him, he stopped

the child by hitting the child on the head, knocking him to the ground and causing him to strike his head on the tile floor,” Heck said. “Then, the defendant picked up the child by his feet and started carrying him – upside‐down – back towards the wagon.”

Heck said another employee at Rosa Parks Early Learning Center saw the incident, ran over to Sorrells and took the child from him.

Sorrells is facing one count of assault, a fourth-degree felony. He also faces two counts of endangering children, first-degree misdemeanors.

“The video of this incident is disturbing and difficult to watch. It has generated a lot of outrage, both locally and nationally,” said Heck. “Parents expect and deserve better from caretakers and should have confidence their children are safe from abuse when at school.”