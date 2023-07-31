GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greene CATS Public Transit will soon be implementing changes to the Red Line Flex Route.

According to our partners at the Fairborn Daily Herald, the Red Line Flex Route will be reinstating the timepoint at Sinclair Community College every run, it will also reportedly first travel to Central State University via U.S. 42 in the morning and start the afternoon runs 25 minutes earlier.

The Fairborn Daily Herald reported that currently, the timepoint at Sinclair Community College is only accessible on an as-requested basis. Communicating the request for the return trip has been problematic, sometimes even making riders wait for longer to catch the bus.

With the change, riders will be able to board or exit the bus at Building 10 at the posted time on every run.

The morning runs on the Wilberforce Loop have also been revised, reported the Fairborn Daily Herald. The bus will first travel from downtown Xenia via U.S. 42, arriving first at Central State University before going to Wilberforce University.

In addition, the afternoon runs will start earlier at 1:35 p.m. reportedly allowing transfers to and from the Green Line at the end of the third run when returning to Xenia on the Wilberforce Loop. The order of the afternoon runs will remain the same.

Click here to view the Red Line Flex Route schedule and maps.