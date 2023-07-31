DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority (RTA) is making service adjustments they say will better meet the needs of the community.

In September, RTA will implement the next phase of their transit system, which includes streamlined routes.

RTA plans to expand service by making changes to existing Routes 2, 7, 11, 12, 16, 18, 22 and 43, as well as Connect On-Demand Zone 3.

Bus arrival times are also being adjusted for several other routes to account for changes in ridership.

Officials say the changes will improve connections to jobs, grocery stores and healthcare. For a full list of routes, time changes and maps, click here.