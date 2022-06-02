WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be conducting a change of command on July 7.

According to WPAFB, Col. Christopher Meeker is set to replace Col. Patrick Miller as 88th Air Base Wing and installation commander.

WPAFB reported that Miller has received a promotion to brigadier general and will be leaving for Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii.

Beth and I are very grateful to Team Wright-Patt and the surrounding communities for welcoming us with open arms and making this assignment truly extraordinary. We are saddened to leave but excited to continue our Air Force journey in Hawaii,” Miller said. “I know the 88th will be in great hands with Col. Meeker and his family, and they will continue to provide strength through support for our mission and Dayton community partners.”

The change of command will take place on July 7 at 10 a.m. and will be live-streamed on the 88th Air Base Wing Facebook page.